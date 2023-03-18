AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

Zaman Park operation: Punjab police recovers weapons, petrol bombs from Imran Khan’s house

  • Imran strongly condemns ‘assault’ on his home
BR Web Desk Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 06:30pm
Punjab Police on Saturday recovered assault rifles, bullets, petrol bombs and marbles from Zaman Park during a search operation.

In a press conference held after conducting an operation on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, IG Punjab Usman Anwar stated that police stopped last operation due to a court order and PSL match.

He stated that petrol bombs were used on police when it conducted operation earlier during the week.

“This time around, Punjab Police had a search warrant for Zaman Park and it remained within legal limits,” he said.

Now, the operation is launched once again and “court told us to get a search warrant to enter the house”.

“However, we had registered FIRs against the miscreants who attacked police with stones, sticks and petrol bombs and damaged the vehicles,” he said. “We prepared a list of miscreants and arrested them today. We faced resistance again but we cleared the area and arrested people.”

He stated that lady police officers assisted the law enforcement and served the warrant to residents of Zaman Park.

“We are waiting for its receipt,” he said. “Meanwhile, we found petrol bombs and weapons during operation.”

He clarified that last operation could not be completed because police had no bullets.

As Imran left Lahore to attend the Toshakhana case hearing in Islamabad court, Punjab Police launched another operation on his Zaman Park residence and made their way inside the premises.

Imran strongly condemned the attack and said, “Punjab police have led an assault on my house in Zaman Park where Bushra Begum is alone”.

Toshakhana case: Imran leaves for Islamabad to appear before court

In a tweet, he asked “under what law are they doing this? This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted “if anyone had any doubt, Imran Niazi’s antics of the last few days have laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies”.

“From using people as human shields to throwing petrol bombs at police to leading ‘jathas’ to intimidate judiciary, he has taken a leaf out of the RSS book.”

According to reports, police has arrested 60 PTI workers after breaking down the main gate of Zaman Park residence. Inside, the police baton charged the remaining PTI workers.

Police officials stated that the workers had injured and thrown petrol bombs at law enforcement officials in a prior operation and “we are conducting the operation to arrest the miscreants”.

Two water cannons and four prisoner vans have been called to the Zaman Park residence. As per Aaj News, police wants to arrest all PTI workers in Imran’s residence. Police also used tear gas against party supporters.

Hours-long clashes with PTI supporters as police attempt to arrest Imran Khan

Police has sealed all entries and exits and they will use water cannons if PTI supporters resist arrest.

In a tweet, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said “Imran Khan’s residence attacked by police in clear defiance of court orders”.

“Meanwhile, heavy police deployment in Islamabad has surrounded and cut of Imran Khan’s motorcade who is on his way to attend a court hearing. This is now worse than Martial Law.”

Previous operation

On Tuesday, police launched an operation in Zaman Park residence to arrest Imran in relation to Toshakhana case.

While the arrest was not yet made after 22 hours of clashes, multiple cities had erupted with protests with party supporters gathering in droves to condemn the police operation against Imran.

Meanwhile, Imran said on Saturday that “despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM government intends to arrest me”.

“Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad and the court because I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks should be clear to all.”

He added that it is also obvious now that the entire siege of Lahore was not about ensuring I appear before the court in a case but was intended to take me away to prison so that I am unable to lead our election campaign.

TimetoMoVVeOn Mar 18, 2023 03:37pm
A country in war with itself will have no external friends.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hilarious Mar 18, 2023 04:05pm
What a sh*t show. But then again, these people who won’t come out to the streets for their own rights and the atrocities happening to them and their fellow country men, but will stand by political leeches deserve this. For the pti fellows who want to bash my statement, tell me I am wrong. Had he focused more on getting actual work done than scream and point fingers at the top of his lungs maybe things would be different, had he named the people he is accusing today while he was in power, maybe things would be different, he focused more on prosecuting people who have nothing to their names, he focused on returning money he himself knew was impossible, any body who understands basic finance would know this, but then again all of them need to put a pacifier in the populations mouths and this was his. His predecessors were no better and his successors will be no better
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hilarious Mar 18, 2023 04:05pm
The reason for that being is people are more worried about what the opposite sex wears, while they themselves are being stripped of their clothing, it really is the funniest and the saddest thing I have ever seen.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Hilarious Mar 18, 2023 04:08pm
And as the old saying goes, you get the leaders you deserve, be it khan or the other degenerates, you bring them into power time and time again, and wonder why things never change for the better. In the words of Einstein, insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results, and the nation has gone insane.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr Fahad Mar 18, 2023 04:18pm
@Hilarious, people cannot bring the leaders . to become MNA you need hell lot of money and resources . it's a rich man club . name only 20 poor MNAS or MINISTERS
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Mar 18, 2023 04:52pm
Shame on PDM and the Army! You are the real traitors and enemies of PAK! People of PAK and the army officers who still have love for their country, stand up for your rights, stand with other fellow Pakistanis. It’s not even about IK or PTI it’s about our fundamental rights. If PDM and army can violate rights of an Ex PM imagine what they can do to an ordinary citizen. Stand up!!!’
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salim Mar 18, 2023 06:31pm
@Dr Fahad, very well explained. In just 2 sentence Pakistani political culture summed up. Kudos.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Saeed Mar 18, 2023 06:42pm
Shame on pdm and their handlers in ghq
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

