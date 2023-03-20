AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.89%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
OGDC 87.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.68%)
UNITY 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.5 (-1.28%)
BR30 14,965 Decreased By -142.1 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,248 Decreased By -82.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,160 Decreased By -192.3 (-1.25%)
Indian rupee seen little changed tracking Asian markets; CS fallout eyed

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 11:19am
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee was expected to open little changed against the US currency on Monday, as investor sentiment remained fragile despite a more-than-$3 billion deal over the weekend designed to rescue Credit Suisse and protect the global banking sector.

The non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.50-82.55 to the US dollar compared with 82.5525 in the previous session.

It was possible the rupee will find support from the UBS-Credit Suisse deal easing broader banking crisis woes, but 82.50 remains a tough resistance level for the currency, said a trader a Mumbai-based bank.

UBS said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.24 billion) in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities, which brought some relief to broader markets rattled by a financial sector fallout in the US and Europe.

Soon after, central banks including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan pledged to deepen support for liquidity, by increasing the frequency of seven-day dollar-swap operations from weekly to daily.

Asian shares mostly fell and currencies were mixed as worries about a contagion from the banking turmoil persisted, with the Fed meeting due in this backdrop.

Equities in the Philippines and Malaysia tumbled over 1%. “Anxiety ahead of this week’s Fed meeting and the accompanying message may keep risk sentiment more subdued than otherwise,” wrote ING analysts in a note.

Indian rupee to inch up, helped by the US and Europe bank rescues

Futures imply about a 60% chance that the Fed hikes rates by 25 basis point (bps) on Wednesday, after some calls for a pause had been made in the wake of the crisis.

Markets await not just the Fed policy outcome, but also the central bank’s dot plot to see how high the rates could go.

The dollar index was little changed around 103.850.

