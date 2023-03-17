AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
Indian rupee to inch up, helped by the US and Europe bank rescues

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 10:52am
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher versus the dollar on Friday, aided by the slight improvement in risk following bank rescues in the US and Europe. The non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open at around 82.60 to the dollar compared with 82.73 in the previous session.

Following the positive opening, the rupee will be hindered by the 82.50 support (on USD/INR) and “what we think is likely to be perceived a mere temporary relief rally on equities,” said a trader at a Mumbai-based bank.

Asian shares were mostly higher, taking support from the overnight rally on their US peers. The S&P 500 Index climbed 1.8%, boosted by news that a large group of banks were infusing cash into US lender First Republic Bank.

Eleven US banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, will deposit $30 billion into First Republic Bank, swooping in to rescue the lender caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of two other mid-size US lenders.

This “provided some much-needed reassurances to mitigate further banking jitters,” Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at brokerage firm IG Asia, said.

The recovery in shares of European lender Credit Suisse, after it received help from Switzerland’s central bank to shore up its liquidity, further helped revive risk appetite.

However, the revival will have to contend with interest rate hikes by central banks despite the strains in the banking sector.

Indian rupee follows Asian peers lower on more risk aversion

The European Central Bank on Thursday raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps). Futures indicate that the US Federal Reserve will most likely raise rates by 25 bps next week.

Robust US labour market data alongside the rally in equities and the ECB rate hike prompted investors to price in an 80% chance of a 25 bps rate increase.

