AVN 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.89%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
MLCF 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.73%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
OGDC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 111.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.77%)
UNITY 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.96%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,132 Decreased By -53.2 (-1.27%)
BR30 14,965 Decreased By -141.7 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,259 Decreased By -71.1 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,165 Decreased By -187.5 (-1.22%)
Indian shares open lower as banking concerns linger; Adani stocks slide

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:18am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Monday as some investors worried about contagion risks in the global banking system despite a historic Swiss-backed acquisition of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS Group offering some relief. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.87% at 16,953.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.84% to 57,512.22 as of 9:41 a.m. IST.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage financials and information technology (IT) falling 0.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Forty-five of the Nifty 50 constituents logged losses. All the Adani group stocks fell on a report that the group suspended work on $4.2 billion petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat.

The Nifty 50 fell nearly 2% last week, its biggest drop in nearly a month.

Over the weekend, UBS said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion), and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a deal engineered by Swiss authorities.

Soon after the announcement, global central banks came out with statements to reassure markets. But investor sentiment remained fragile.

Indian shares open higher on easing global banking concerns

At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion, two senior executives close to the discussion told Reuters.

Among individual stocks, Tata Consumer Products fell over 2% after the company dropped acquisition talks with Bisleri. Cochin Shipyard jumped over 6% after winning 5.50 billion Rupees order for zero emission feeder container vessels from Samskip Group.

