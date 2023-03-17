AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.72%)
BAFL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
EPCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
HUBC 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
NETSOL 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
OGDC 88.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.55%)
PAEL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PPL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.04%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
TRG 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.51%)
UNITY 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,066 Decreased By -88.6 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,557 Decreased By -137 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,479 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.25%)
Indian shares open higher on easing global banking concerns

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 10:18am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Friday, tracking a rebound in global equities after a slew of measures to support the global banking system eased worries about a crisis in the financial sector.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.51% at 17,071.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.50% to 57,925.12 as of 9:38 a.m. IST.

The rise in domestic equities follows a sharp rebound in the US and European markets on Thursday on news that a large group of banks was infusing cash into US lender First Republic Bank alongside a lifeline from Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse.

The developments eased concerns of a crisis in the global banking system.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials rising 0.8%.

Information technology stocks rose over 1% and nine of its 10 constituents logged gains.

India’s largest IT services provider TCS was the exception, losing 0.2% after the resignation of its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan barely a year into his second five-year term.

Indian shares open lower after Credit Suisse spooks Asian peers

He will be succeeded by TCS veteran K Krithivasan.

Among individual stocks, defence firms like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Forge, Bharat Dynamics gained after the Indian government approved the purchase of equipment worth $8.5 billion from domestic companies.

Glenmark Life jumped over 4% after declaring an interim dividend of 21 rupees per share for fiscal 2023.

Indian shares

