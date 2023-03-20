Prices of food items soar as pre-Ramazan hike hits market

PESHAWAR: A sizable increase in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed here ahead of the holy month of Ramazan. Prices of almost all food items including flour, edible oil/ ghee, dates, sugar, black tea, pulses have sharply risen in the local market, revealed in a survey conducted by Business Recorder on Sunday.

According to the survey, an increase of Rs150 in 20/kg fine flour was witnessed, rising the rate to Rs2750 from Rs2650, while other varieties of wheat flour were available at Rs2200-2400-2500 per 20kg sac in the wholesale and open markets.

The flour is being sold at Rs120-130 per kilo in the retail market.

The survey said a further increase from Rs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre was seen in price of dry milk, packed milk and baby milk in the open market.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg and Rs160/kg in the local market.

However, the rates of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee increased by Rs20-30 per litre/ kg in the local market. Dates are being sold at from Rs500 to Rs1000 per kilogramme, depending on their quality.

Likewise, the survey said the price of black tea was further increased to Rs1850 per kilogramme from Rs1800 per kg in the previous week.

Sugar price also went up to Rs110 per kg against the Rs105/kg in the previous week.

On the other hand, the survey said prices of live chicken/ meat have reduced at Rs370 per kg from Rs415/kg in the previous week.

However, the prices of farm eggs dropped to Rs260 per dozen from Rs300 per dozen whereas the butchers are continuously defying the official rates in the local market. The consumers complain that authorities have failed to control the rising prices.

One-kilogram boneless cow meat is being sold at Rs800 and within bone at Rs700/kg while mutton beef was available at Rs 1800-2000/kg in the local market.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/ food grains remained ‘sky-high’ in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low–quality rice was available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg previous week, while tota (broken) rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg, the survey noted.

Similarly, dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean at Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

According to the survey, prices of vegetables were high in the local market as onion was being sold at Rs250/kg, while ginger was available at Rs420/kg and garlic at Rs400/kg in the retail market.

However, the price of tomato was reasonable as it was available at Rs50-60 per kg in the open market. Cucumber was being sold at Rs40/- per kilo, while green chili at Rs 150-180/- per kilo. A one-kilogramme lemon priced at Rs 120-150/- and a bundle of radish was available at Rs 100-120.

Similarly, the survey said, peas were being sold at Rs80-100/- per kg, capsicum at Rs150/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs60/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs120/- per kg, long gourd at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg, turnip at Rs 80-100/- per kg. However, red-coloured potatoes were available at Rs50-60/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs40/- per kg.

According to the survey, Afghanistan-imported red-apple was being sold at Rs 250-300/- per kg, golden-coloured apple at Rs200/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/- per kg, guava at Rs150/- per kg, orange at Rs150-200 per dozen, fruiter at Rs100-120 per dozen, Kinnow at Rs150-200 per dozen, and banana at Rs 90-100/- per dozen.

