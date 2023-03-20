AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts second weekly loss on lower rival oils

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for two consecutive weeks on Friday to the lowest in six weeks, tracking weakness in soyoils, although strong export data limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 0.31% to 3,921 ringgit ($874.64) a tonne.

The contract dropped for three straight sessions on Friday and lost 4.2% for the week amid fears that the closure of several U.S banks and trouble at Swiss lender Credit Suisse would blow up into a global banking crisis.

“We are tracking external movement, namely the softening of Dalian as well as the Chicago soyoil movement. Right now, the market is jittery awaiting the Federal Open Market Committee’s decisions on interest rates next week,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

However, strong export data and probable low production due to recent flooding supported the contract, the trader added.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1-15 rose between 55% and 72% from the same period in February, as shipments to India jumped ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid, according to cargo surveyors data.

Top producer Indonesia said it will enforce domestic market obligation to ensure palm oil producers sell 450,000 tonnes of cheap cooking oil at home in March to secure supply ahead of Islamic festivities, after missing the target in February, the country’s trade minister said earlier this week.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract slid 0.70%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.75%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.61%.

Palm oil may retest a support of 3,892 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could trigger a fall into a range of 3,810-3,856 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts second weekly loss on lower rival oils

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

India arrests 112 in manhunt for Sikh separatist

Read more stories