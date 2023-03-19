AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Govt announces fuel package relief for low-income families

  • Wants to subsidise Rs50 per litre for those using motorcycles, rickshaws and 800cc vehicles
BR Web Desk Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 09:11pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that the low-income segment of the country will be given a subsidy of Rs50 per litre as part of the petroleum relief package, Radio Pakistan reported.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

Chairing the meeting, the premier said that the consumers using small vehicles including motorcycles, rickshaws, and 800 CC vehicles be included in the petroleum subsidy.

He directed all relevant authorities to finalise a scheme at the earliest and ensure its effective implementation.

"Despite severe economic difficulties, the government is trying to help the poor in every possible way," the premier added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed the meeting about the strategy to implement the petroleum subsidy for low-income people.

PM Shehbaz believed the petroleum subsidy will directly lead to relief for the poor.

The government's decision comes days after it increased petrol prices again by Rs5 per litre, taking it to Rs272.00 per litre.

