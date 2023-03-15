Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre

The government on Wednesday increased petrol price by Rs5 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13 per litre, Aaj News reported.

After the hike, the petrol will be available at Rs272.00, and HSD at Rs293 per litre.

Similarly, the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs2.56 per litre to Rs190.29, while the price of Light Speed Diesel (LSD) was kept unchanged at Rs184.68.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight.