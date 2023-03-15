AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
Pakistan

Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre

  • The price of high-speed diesel also increases by Rs13 per litre
BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 12:04am
The government on Wednesday increased petrol price by Rs5 per litre, and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs13 per litre, Aaj News reported.

After the hike, the petrol will be available at Rs272.00, and HSD at Rs293 per litre.

Similarly, the price of kerosene oil was increased by Rs2.56 per litre to Rs190.29, while the price of Light Speed Diesel (LSD) was kept unchanged at Rs184.68.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight.

