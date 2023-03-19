Sindh governor inaugurates shopping ‘festival’

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the ‘Shop Ramazan Expo’ at the Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the expo, he said that people were facing hardships due to high inflation and that discounts were being offered on 25 to 40 percent items during the exhibition.

He said that essential commodities like pulses, sugar and wheat flour would be sold at discounted rates during the expo.

The governor said that all the stakeholders had to work jointly for the development of the country at this critical juncture. He added that the commissioner of Karachi would soon announce the setting up of ‘Bachat Bazaars’ in the city to provide relief to the masses.