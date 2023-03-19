Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

A reduction in the prices of chicken, eggs, ghee/cooking oil and vegetables was observed, while spices, packed milk, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), rice, pulses, cooked food items, detergents and bathing soap prices remained stable. Sugar, wheat flour and tea prices witnessed an increase.

Chicken price went down from Rs16,100 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs14,200, which in retail, is being sold at Rs370 per kg against Rs410 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs550 per kg against Rs600 per kg. Eggs prices went down from Rs6,500 per carton of 30 dozens to Rs6,000 per dozen, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs240 per dozen against Rs250 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as best quality wheat flour price went up from Rs1,960 per 15kg bag to Rs2,065, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,100 per 15kg bag against Rs2,000. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs2,000 per 15kg bag against Rs1,940 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,040 against Rs1,980 per bag.

Tea price went up as Lipton Yellow Label tea is available at Rs2,100 per 900gram pack against Rs1,750 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea price also went up from Rs1,650 per 900 gram pack to Rs1,750, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs720 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs360 per kg.

Sugar price went up from Rs4,850 per 50kg bag to Rs5,150 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs110 per kg. LPG is available at Rs390 per kg which is Rs105 higher than the Ogra’s fixed price of Rs275 per kg.

The survey observed an increase in the transportation costs following an increase in petrol and diesel prices. The increase in transportation cost has also played an important part in increasing the prices of all the essential kitchen items.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size of a spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs60 per cup, a plate of cooked daal at a normal hotel is available at Rs200 per plate, cooked vegetable at Rs200 per plate, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,800 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price at Rs7,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price witnessed a reduction as it is available at Rs6,500 per carton of 16 packs against Rs6,800 per carton of 16 packs, which in retail is varying from Rs450 per kg to Rs500 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda prices slightly went down from Rs3,220 to Rs3,150 per 5 litre pack.

Pulses prices witnessed a reduction as best quality maash is available at Rs440 per kg against Rs460 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs250 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs380 per kg against Rs400 per kg, bean lentil at Rs400 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg against Rs320 per kg against, and masoor at Rs240 per kg against Rs280 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a mixed trend as ginger is available Rs2,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market to Rs1,850, which in retail is being sold at Rs620 per kg against Rs480, local garlic price went down from Rs1,500 per 5kg to Rs900 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs210 per kg against Rs350 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs1,800 per 5kg to Rs1,500 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available at Rs380 per kg against Rs460 per kg.

Potatoes price went down from Rs160-250 per 5kg to Rs135-225 per 5kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs40-60 per kg against Rs45-65 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs150-200 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs250-375 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs60-90 per kg against Rs40-55 per kg and onions prices went down from Rs500-750 per 5kg to Rs400-600 per 5kg in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-140 against Rs140-180 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits. Moreover, it was also observed that the traders have linked the prices of every item with the fluctuations in dollar rates as dollar rates are going up traders increase the prices of everything immediately.

