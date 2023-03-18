Three terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Awaran: ISPR

Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in an area south of Balochistan's Awaran district, the army's media wing reported on Saturday.

The military's media wing said that an IBO was initiated from March 15 onwards to intercept a terrorist group operating in the south of Awaran who were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents along the Turbat Awaran Road and surrounding areas.

“Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days,” the press release said.

It said that “resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout.”

“On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists have been killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered,” the ISPR said.

The statement said that the army “remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan”.