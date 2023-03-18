AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka says WTA doing its best to support players amid tensions due to war

Reuters Published 18 Mar, 2023 10:41am
Follow us

World number two Aryna Sabalenka said the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) was doing a good job of supporting players from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus amid tensions in the locker room following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko withdrew from her match with Belarusian Sabalenka at Indian Wells due to what she said was a panic attack triggered by a chat with WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon about tennis’s response to Russia’s invasion.

Belarus has been a staging ground for what Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

The top-ranked Iga Swiatek called for more support to be offered to Ukrainian players after Tsurenko’s pullout and said the actions taken by the tennis leadership was not enough.

“Nobody can control the emotions of others. I think the WTA are doing their best,” Sabalenka said after reaching the Indian Wells final on Friday.

New mother Svitolina to make comeback at Charleston Open in April

Sabalenka said there was still tension between players but individual athletes had not done anything wrong.

“Not me, not Russian athletes, not Belarusian athletes, not one of us did something bad. So what else I can I say? I think the WTA are doing a really great job to support both sides,” Sabalenka said.

“All of us are trying to keep calm in the locker room and keep understanding that this is not our fault and that all of us understand Ukrainians and we really feel bad for them.”

Sabalenka takes on Russian-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the final at Indian Wells on Sunday in a rematch of their Australian Open title clash which the Belarusian won for her first Grand Slam crown.

tennis WTA Aryna Sabalenka Women’s Tennis

Comments

1000 characters

Sabalenka says WTA doing its best to support players amid tensions due to war

Toshakhana case: Imran leaves for Islamabad to appear before court

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Read more stories