Toshakhana case: Imran leaves for Islamabad to appear before court

Former prime minister Imran Khan left on Saturday for Islamabad to appear before a district and sessions court in Islamabad in a case pertaining to the Toshakahan case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief departed from his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore, and is en route to Islamabad, according to a tweet by PTI.

Islamabad's Judicial Complex has been put on high security to ensure law and order and avoid any untoward situations. After the PTI raised security concerns, the government on Friday shifted the venue of the additional sessions court to a comparatively safer Judicial Complex for the hearing of the case.

Additional District and Sessions (ADSJ) Judge Zafar Iqbal will take up the court proceedings of a plea by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking criminal proceedings against Imran for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts.

The judge had earlier rejected the PTI's plea for nullification of arrest warrants of Imran in the Toshakhana case.

The same court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the PTI leader on March 13 after he failed to appear in the Toshakhana case hearing and instructed police to present Imran in court by March 18.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Lahore High Court (LHC) approved protective bail of Imran in 9 cases.

Out of these, 8 cases pertain to terrorism charges.The PTI chief appeared before LHC to seek bail on Friday evening.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that protective bail has been granted to Imran till March 27 in three cases registered under terrorism provisions in Lahore.

“The bail has also been granted till March 24 in 5 cases listed under terrorism provisions in Islamabad,” he said.

IHC suspends arrest warrant

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court suspended the arrest warrant for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard Imran’s petition filed through Khawaja Haris Ahmed, Barrister Goher Ali Khan, Intazar Hussian Panjutha, Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari, Naeem Haider Panjutha, and others.

In his application, Khan sought interim relief by way of suspension of warrants of arrest in order to facilitate the petitioner to appear on the date in question voluntarily. Justice Aamer in his written order said: “The petitioner shall not be arrested pursuant to the warrants provided that he appears before the trial court on 18.03.2023 within the court hours.

The PTI chairman had filed the petition after an Islamabad sessions court rejected his plea seeking suspension of his arrest warrant issued in the Toshakhana case.