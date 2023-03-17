AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

  • PTI chairman had requested high court to suspend arrest warrant so he can appear in court on March 18
BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 04:11pm
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended on Friday the arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (IHC) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhan case, Aaj News reported.

The PTI chairman had filed the petition after an Islamabad sessions court rejected Imran’s plea seeking suspension of his arrest warrant issued in the Toshakhana case.

On Thursday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal had rejected a petition filed by Imran for the nullification of arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case. It also maintained its order to arrest Imran and present him in court by March 18.

Petition to halt Zaman Park police operation: Imran Khan to appear before LHC

In a petition filed today, Imran said he hoped that the Islamabad court’s order would be set aside and his arrest warrant be suspended so that he can appear in court on March 18.

The petition said the police should be stopped from arresting him.

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest Imran in the Toshakhana case from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11am.

Previously, it had stopped police till Thursday 10am. Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the new directive.

However, as per Reuters, even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Imran’s supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.

Sumroo Mar 17, 2023 12:43pm
The govt of assassins is after him...to please their masters!
Jimmy Mar 17, 2023 02:14pm
Pak judiciary ranked worst in the world, which says it all.
Jimmy Mar 17, 2023 02:38pm
@Sumroo, all 80 fake cases which are politically motivated and supported by a corrupt cabal of Generals
Love Your Country Mar 17, 2023 04:17pm
Courts' decisions are providing a lot of insight into how judiciary is making rules on day to day basis
Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

