AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC approves protective bail for Imran Khan in 9 cases

  • Imran appeared before LHC in-person to seek the bail
BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 07:52pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday approved protective bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in 9 cases.

Out of these, 8 cases pertain to terrorism charges.

Imran appeared before LHC to seek the bail on Friday evening. A huge number of PTI workers accompanied the party chief to LHC.

In a tweet, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that protective bail has been granted to Imran till March 27 in three cases registered under terrorism provisions in Lahore.

“The bail has also been granted till March 24 in 5 cases listed under terrorism provisions in Islamabad,” he said.

Earlier, Imran left Zaman Park for LHC to attend the hearing of a petition to halt a police operation to arrest him for failing to attend earlier hearings.

On Friday, the LHC directed the PTI chairman to appear before it at 5:30pm and also ordered that security be provided to the former PM. Earlier, PTI’s Asad Umar had said that an attempt on Imran’s life failed in November 2022 and “we have confirmed news that his life is still in danger”.

“Another assassination plot is being devised and as per details, this attempt will be made during Imran’s visit to court.”

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran would go to court. “Khan would soon go to a court in the city of Lahore to support his plea against his arrest warrant and police action,” Fawad told Reuters.

Ahead of the hearing today, Fawad tweeted that the Punjab police and PTI have agreed to sit together and resolve the matter of the police operation. The agreed solution will be presented in court today.

Fawad also said police have given assurance they will provide Imran with security during the hearing today.

Meanwhile, the IHC has suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran in the Toshakhana case.

On Thursday, the LHC had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11am.

Previously, it had stopped police till Thursday 10am. Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers had blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the new directive.

However, as per Reuters, even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Imran’s supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.

On Tuesday, law enforcement personnel had arrived at Zaman Park to arrest former prime minister, following which they clashed with PTI supporters. By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement personnel had begun retreating from the former prime minister’s residence.

Pakistan LHC arrest Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Mar 17, 2023 04:00pm
Khan follows standards that suit him personally.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Mar 17, 2023 06:39pm
Lock him up
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Love Your Country Mar 17, 2023 07:18pm
Law, what law? Judiciary making a mockery of its own system and exposing itself
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Mar 17, 2023 07:41pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, Sure thing! Right after Shareef brothers are locked up along with their corrupt kids, after Zardari and his family is locked up, right after Fazal is locked up, right after corrupt army elites are locked up (especially Bajwa, thanks to his ego we are in this political mess). Lets serve justice to all...not one...if the term "justice" still exists in Pak
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Mar 17, 2023 07:46pm
What a mess was created by this incompetent PDM govt and the army (by sending rangers to Zaman Park). Is this how we want to portray Pakistan on global stage? Making the Ex-PMs house a battleground? Firing at our own people (it doesn't matter if they are pro PTI, THEY ARE PAKISTANIS!!!). It was an utterly ridiculous, egotistical, power move by PDM/Army (the real culprits and traitors). I don't know why Army is hell bent in creating hatred towards themselves, losing credibility and respect of people of Pak. The lower ranks of the Army need to wake up and demand course correction from their superiors. Its the right thing to do for Pakistan!!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Mar 17, 2023 07:50pm
@Love Your Country , As opposed to the pious, law-abiding, low-platelet individual in UK, as opposed to his family member, whose health miraculously improved overnight and he came back to Pak to cause havoc at Finance ministry, as opposed to Zardari, SS, Fazal, Army elite? Dude, wake up! There are no standards, rule of law or justice in Pakistan. Everyone is doing whatever they can to suit themselves (even going against the constitution and delaying elections)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

LHC approves protective bail for Imran Khan in 9 cases

Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 281.71 against US dollar

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle production till end March amid inventory shortage

KP governor backtracks from provincial election announcement, seeks delay in polls

KSE-100 remains under pressure, falls 0.87%

India’s forex reserves fall to over 3-month low of $560bn

OGRA allows Hi-Tech Lubricants to operate new oil storage facility in KP

SBP issues Rs50 coin to mark Pakistan Senate’s golden jubilee

Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week

Read more stories