LHC approves protective bail for Imran Khan in 9 cases

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday approved protective bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in 9 cases.

Out of these, 8 cases pertain to terrorism charges.

Imran appeared before LHC to seek the bail on Friday evening. A huge number of PTI workers accompanied the party chief to LHC.

In a tweet, PTI leader Farrukh Habib said that protective bail has been granted to Imran till March 27 in three cases registered under terrorism provisions in Lahore.

“The bail has also been granted till March 24 in 5 cases listed under terrorism provisions in Islamabad,” he said.

Earlier, Imran left Zaman Park for LHC to attend the hearing of a petition to halt a police operation to arrest him for failing to attend earlier hearings.

On Friday, the LHC directed the PTI chairman to appear before it at 5:30pm and also ordered that security be provided to the former PM. Earlier, PTI’s Asad Umar had said that an attempt on Imran’s life failed in November 2022 and “we have confirmed news that his life is still in danger”.

“Another assassination plot is being devised and as per details, this attempt will be made during Imran’s visit to court.”

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran would go to court. “Khan would soon go to a court in the city of Lahore to support his plea against his arrest warrant and police action,” Fawad told Reuters.

Ahead of the hearing today, Fawad tweeted that the Punjab police and PTI have agreed to sit together and resolve the matter of the police operation. The agreed solution will be presented in court today.

Fawad also said police have given assurance they will provide Imran with security during the hearing today.

Meanwhile, the IHC has suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran in the Toshakhana case.

On Thursday, the LHC had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11am.

Previously, it had stopped police till Thursday 10am. Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers had blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the new directive.

However, as per Reuters, even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Imran’s supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.

On Tuesday, law enforcement personnel had arrived at Zaman Park to arrest former prime minister, following which they clashed with PTI supporters. By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement personnel had begun retreating from the former prime minister’s residence.