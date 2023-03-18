Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

LAHORE: The Punjab government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have reached an agreement to defuse ongoing tension that simmered when clashes erupted between supporters of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and law enforcers during a bid to arrest him in the Toshakhana case.

As per sources, both sides have finalised conditions related to holding rallies, security of the PTI chief and other legal matters. As per the agreement, the PTI will cooperate with the administration to implement the arrest warrants and search warrants. The PTI has nominated Shibli Faraz and Ali Muhammad Khan as focal persons while SSP Imran Kishwar would represent the police for communication.

Furthermore, the PTI would cooperate with the police for investigation in cases registered over clashes that occurred on March 14 and 15. It has also been decided that the party would hold a public gathering on Monday instead of Sunday while it would contact the administration for permission. The PTI, as per the agreement, will also inform the administration five days before holding the rally.

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

The government would implement the guidelines formulated for the security of PTI chief, the agreement states, adding the party would submit a request for security to the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, while speaking to the media here on Friday, PTI leader Shibli Faraz demanded that the Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) should provide security to Imran Khan following the court order. He further said that attempts were being made to corner the PTI; there was no justification for fighting outside Zaman Park and if something happened to Khan then Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and IG Punjab Usman Anwar would be responsible.

He added that the political ‘beasts’ wanted to remove the former prime minister from the political scene and the people’s eyes were fixed on the court. “The current government was blinded by revenge and the fugitive leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was giving us lectures. Thousands of workers were injured due to shelling outside Zaman Park,” he said, adding that more stringent warrants were issued for Sanaullah than Khan; thus, the police should also arrest him (Sanaullah) following the order of court.

Moreover, the PTI has finalised the names for women reserved seats for the Punjab Assembly. As per the PTI’s women priority list from Punjab for reserve seats in the provincial assembly, PTI Central Punjab President and former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was on the top of the list, followed by Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Batool Janjua, Firdous Rai, Shahida Malika, Syeda Zehra Naqvi and Baasima Chaudhry. The list has been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

