Petition to halt Zaman Park police operation: Imran Khan to appear before LHC

  • PTI's Fawad Chaudhry says police have given assurance they will provide security for Imran
BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 03:34pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to appear before the Lahore High Court (LHC) regarding a petition to halt a police operation to arrest him for failing to attend the Toshakhana hearing.

"Khan would soon go to a court in the city of Lahore to support his plea against his arrest warrant and police action," PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, told Reuters.

Ahead of the hearing today, Fawad tweeted that the Punjab police and PTI have agreed to sit together and resolve the matter of the police operation. The agreed solution will be presented in court today.

Fawad also said police have given assurance they will provide Imran with security during the hearing today.

On Thursday, the LHC had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11am. According to a written verdict, Judge Sheikh is set to resume the case’s hearing on Friday (today) at 3pm.

Previously, it had stopped police till Thursday 10am. Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers had blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the new directive.

However, as per Reuters, even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Imran’s supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.

On Tuesday, law enforcement personnel had arrived at Zaman Park to arrest former prime minister, following which they clashed with PTI supporters. By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement personnel had begun retreating from the former prime minister’s residence.

