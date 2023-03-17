Hamdard Shura holds meeting on ‘Embrace Ethics Save Pakistan’

KARACHI: The Shura Hamdard Karachi convened its monthly meeting at Hamdard Corporate Head Office. The meeting was held under the theme “Embrace Ethics Save Pakistan” and was graced by the presence of Sadia Rashid, the President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan.

During the meeting, distinguished senior journalist Mubashir Mir was also invited as a guest speaker.

In the opening remarks, Deputy Speaker Shura Hamdard, Colonel Mukhtar Ahmed Butt (retd) expressed that every patriotic citizen is deeply troubled by the current situation that has arisen in the country.

Various types of social voices are consistently on the rise within our society, and no discernible action plan has been observed at any level to address these issues. Serving the people and educating the nation consciously and intellectually are among the basic principles of politics.

Sadia Rashid informed the attendees that April 7th of this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the World Health Organization. The theme of “Health for All” has been globally adopted in commemoration of this milestone.

This year, Hamdard Pakistan has planned various programmes throughout the month of March. As part of these initiatives, so far free medical camps have been set up in different regions, and a special walk has been organized to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity and health.

Guest speaker Mubashir Mir said that the significance of ethical teaching cannot be denied; however, it is also a reality that individuals tend to follow the values and principles of their leaders and role models rather than teachings alone.

While we can differentiate between right and wrong at an individual level, the challenge arises when we consider the collective psyche. The process of nation-building requires collective thinking.

This is precisely why scholars and intellectuals such as Hakim Mohammed Said placed great emphasis on patriotism.

