Minister calls for exemplary punishment of Imran

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday demanded exemplary punishment for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for challenging the writ of the state.

Talking to the media, he claimed Imran Khan had become part of an international conspiracy against Pakistan. He accused the PTI chairman of spoiling the country’s environment just as Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) chief Altaf Hussain had destroyed the peace of Karachi during the 80s and 90s.

Latif accused Imran of hatching conspiracies to damage the country's economy. He stated that Khan was using human shield to evade arrest and instigating mutiny.

In addition to his demand for Khan’s punishment, Latif has also urged for justice for PML-N supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He stated that the people who conspired against Sharif’s government in 2017 should be punished, and called for the scales of justice to be balanced.

Latif has also drawn attention to Zalmay Khalilzad's recent statement about the ongoing situation in country which has implications for Pakistan’s stability. He has called for the statement to be listened to and evaluated carefully.

