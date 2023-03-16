AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
Peshawar Zalmi knock Islamabad United out of PSL 2023

  • They face Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator-II on Friday
Syed Ahmed Published 16 Mar, 2023 11:15pm
Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by 12 runs in a nail-biting thriller to knock them out of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) final's race at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Peshawar posted a 184-run target on the back of Babar Azam's 64, before restricting Islamabad to 171/6 in 20 overs.

Batting first, Peshawar's openers, Babar and Saim Ayub piled up runs at the top once again, providing a smooth start to their side. Saim departed for 23, but in-form Babar kept the run rate in check with his elegant shot-making. Peshawar were 110/2 after the 10 overs, threatening to post a big total. However, Islamabad bowlers made a comeback in the second half to restrict them to 183/8 after 20 overs. Mohammad Haris (34) was another key highlight of Peshawar's innings.

Dominant Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars to qualify for PSL 2023 final

With a 184-run target in sight, Islamabad lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) early in the chase, but Alex Hales (57) and Sohaib Maqsood (60) kept them in the hunt. The 115-run stand between the two brought them closer to the target. Requiring 55 off 35 balls, Islamabad were cruising away with the game, before Salman Irshad and Aamer Jamal ran riot and dismantled Islamabad's strong middle order. The duo picked two wickets apiece for 18 and 36 runs, respectively, to script Peshawar's famous fightback, as Islamabad were eventually restricted to 171/6.

PSL playoff schedule

The heart-breaking defeat draws curtains over Islamabad's PSL 8 campaign, while Peshawar get to live another day. They will face Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator-II on Friday. The winner will meet Multan Sultans on Saturday.

