Dominant Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars to qualify for PSL 2023 final

Multan Sultans beat Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs in the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) Qualifier to book a berth for the final of the tournament for the third consecutive time.

Pursuing a 161-run target, Lahore Qalandars skittled out to just 76 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Batting first on a tricky wicket, Multan started slowly but managed to post a fighting total of 160/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard's fighting knock of 57 runs. Mohammad Rizwan, 33, Usman Khan, 29, and Tim David, 22, were other batters to contribute towards the total.

Lahore batters tried to counter the pitch factor with aggressive batting, but the plan backfired. They lost too many wickets (four of them) in the powerplay, and could not really bounce back from there. Sam Billings (19), and Haris Rauf (15) resisted the inevitable before the defending champions were bundled out for just 76 in the 15th over.

In a crucial game on Thursday, Islamabad United will face Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL Eliminator. The losing side will be eliminated while the winners will take on Lahore Qalandars on Friday to decide the second finalist.