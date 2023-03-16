AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK to ban TikTok on government phones

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:11pm
Follow us

LONDON: Britain said on Thursday it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, a move that follows other Western countries who have barred the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.

TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre has been reviewing whether TikTok should be barred from government phones, while the United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app.

Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden told parliament government devices would only be able to access third party apps from a pre-approved list.

“We are also going to ban the use of TikTok on government devices, we will so with immediate effect,” he said.

The ban does not include personal devices and there would be limited exemptions where TikTok is required on government devices for operational reasons, Dowden added.

US has not proven that TikTok threatens national security

“This is a proportionate move based on a specific risk with government devices.”

Earlier in the week, when the prospect of such a ban was reported, TikTok has said it would be disappointed by such a ban.

TikTok ByteDance Britain cyber security video app

Comments

1000 characters

UK to ban TikTok on government phones

Rupee regains its footing, settles at 282.42 against US dollar

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

SBP-held forex reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $4.32bn

PM Shehbaz admits govt's 'tough decisions' leading to inflation

Documentation for ICBC’s second $500mn disbursement complete: Dar

Remarks on Judge Zeba Chaudhry: Islamabad court suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Imran claims govt wants to put him in jail before going to elections

LHC stops police from conducting operation in Zaman Park till Friday morning

Air carriers face ‘very challenging’ environment as $290mn stuck in Pakistan: IATA

Pakistan's edtech startup Maqsad says it has raised $2.8mn in seed funding

Read more stories