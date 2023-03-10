AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 06:16pm
BRUSSELS: Belgian federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

De Croo said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and the fact that the company is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.

Under pressure, TikTok unveils new European data security regime

“That is the reality,” the prime minister said in a statement.

“That’s why it is logical to forbid the use of TikTok on phones provided by the federal government. The safety of our information must prevail.”

The European Commission and the European Parliament last month banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, and whether China’s government could harvest users’ data or advance its interests.

European Commission bans TikTok on official devices

Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions.

Belgium’s Flemish regional government on Thursday announced it would restrict the access to TikTok on its staff’s phones, and other regional governments were urged by De Croo to apply the same rules.

