Mar 16, 2023
World

US has not proven that TikTok threatens national security

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 03:09pm
BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the United States had yet to provide evidence that TikTok threatened national security and that the US should stop suppressing such companies.

Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment at a daily news briefing.

TikTok confirms US urged parting ways with ByteDance to dodge ban

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, said on Wednesday the Biden administration had demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners divest their stakes in the popular video app or face a possible US ban.

