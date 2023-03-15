AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
China stocks fall as SVB contagion fears persist

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks fell to their lowest in more than two months on Tuesday, as fears about contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) lingered.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed down 0.6%, after touching its lowest since early January. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises index both slumped 2.3%.

Banking shares fell in China and Hong Kong, as fears of a US banking crisis knocked down Asian markets despite moves by Washington to shore up confidence after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The S&P Banking Index slumped 7% overnight.

Chinese financial shares slid 1.1% and bank shares lost 0.6%. In Hong Kong, Hang Seng’s finance subindex tumbled 3.0%, with HSBC Holdings down 4.7% and AIA Group Ltd losing 4.4%.

Market participants also digested news that Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet Vladimir Putin as soon as next week. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Monday after unveiling a submarine deal to counter China that he expected to talk to Xi soon, but would not say when.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 2.6%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shedding 3.9% and Meituan down 2.8%.

China’s tourism stocks, airline shares and hotel operators fell, even after news that China would reopen its borders to foreign tourists by restoring the issuance of all types of visas from Wednesday.

