Mar 14, 2023
Smith to lead Australia in India ODIs, Warner returns

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2023 12:38pm
NEW DELHI: Steve Smith will lead Australia in the upcoming one-day international series against India as David Warner returns to the side after recovering from an elbow injury, selectors said Tuesday.

The three-match series beginning Friday will give the Australians more useful practice on local wickets ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Smith will stand in for Pat Cummins, who returned home after leading Australia in the first two Test matches to care for his ailing mother who died last week.

The visitors lost the series 2-1 – the fourth straight defeat to India – with the last match in Ahmedabad ending in a draw on Monday.

Star batsman Warner played in the first two Tests but returned to Australia after a blow to the head and injuring his elbow.

He was due to rejoin the squad in Mumbai on Tuesday following “two final rehabilitation sessions on his elbow”, Cricket Australia said.

India to monitor workload of players in IPL ahead of WTC final

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis – coming in for Jhye Richardson – arrived in India on Friday and trained in Ahmedabad.

Squad:

Steve Smith (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

David Warner Steve Smith Pat Cummins Mitchell Marsh Sean Abbott INDIA VS AUSTRALIA TEST INDIA VS AUSTRALIA ODI

