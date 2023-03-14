AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.93%)
India to monitor workload of players in IPL ahead of WTC final

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:09am
BENGALURU: India will monitor the workload of their players in the build-up to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, with some of them set to play key roles with their teams in the Indian Premier League, captain Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit, whose side sealed a 2-1 homes series victory over the same opponents to qualify for the WTC title clash, will also explore the possibility of sending some players to Britain earlier than scheduled to prepare for the match.

The IPL kicks off on March 31 and the final is scheduled for May 28, while the WTC decider begins at The Oval on June 7.

“I think it’s quite critical for us,” Rohit said. “We’re going to keep in constant touch with all our players who are going to be part of that final and to monitor their workload and what’s happening with them.”

India pacers Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) and Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) are among those expected to be heavily involved in the domestic Twenty20 competition. Rohit said India would make sure the trio were ready for the WTC final.

“We’re sending some (red) Duke balls to all fast bowlers as well,” Rohit said. “I believe in preparation and it’s again going to be key for us. Around May 21, there will be six teams who will possibly be out of the IPL playoffs, so whichever players are available, we’ll try get them to the UK as early as possible.”

India skipper Rohit hits back at ‘absolutely rubbish’ criticism

India’s success against Australia came on turning tracks but Rohit expects a different ball game at a neutral venue. “Both teams have played lot of cricket in that part of the world and I won’t say it’ll be alien conditions,” Rohit said.

“But yes, compared to what it’s like playing India in India or Australia in Australia, it’s not going to be like that, it’ll be slightly different. I’m sure both teams will prepare for it.”

