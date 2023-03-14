AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.9%)
DGKC 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.93%)
EPCL 47.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.06%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
GGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.33%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
KAPCO 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
NETSOL 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.04%)
OGDC 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (4.87%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 71.34 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.51%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.21%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.5%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.6%)
TPLP 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
TRG 112.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.21%)
UNITY 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,202 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,153 Increased By 142.3 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,832 Increased By 37.9 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,577 Increased By 24.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 13, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 09:08am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 inches up in optimistic session

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan announces power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday

Read here for details.

  • IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

Read here for details.

  • Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg

Read here for details.

  • Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran

Read here for details.

  • Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

Read here for details.

  • US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

Read here for details.

  • Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

Fearless IK leads rally to demand general election

15.8m households in Punjab to get wheat flour free of cost

Non-return of 16 luxury cars by cabinet members irks austerity panel

US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout

WB links release of $400m to GST dispute settlement

Accord signed on supply of 100MW of electricity to Gwadar

Unapproved digital lending apps/platforms: SECP stops NBFCs from collaborating

CMOs demand 250pc increase in ARPU to meet growing expenses

MoF seeks revised draft of TDS pact with KE

Read more stories