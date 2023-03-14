BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 13, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan
- KSE-100 inches up in optimistic session
- Imran Khan announces power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday
- IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case
- Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials
- PM Shehbaz accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg
- Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran
- Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar
- Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward
- US help to be sought for clinching IMF bailout
- Mar-Sept key imports: govt needs $8.5bn
