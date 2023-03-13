AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
Rupee fails to sustain gains, settles at 281.61 against US dollar

  • Currency records depreciation of 0.30% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 13, 2023 Updated March 13, 2023 04:19pm
The Pakistani rupee was back under pressure against the US dollar, depreciating 0.30% in the inter-bank market on Monday, reversing marginal gains made on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 281.61, a decline of Re0.84.

During the previous week, the rupee had depreciated 0.82% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market even though on Friday, after back-to-back losses, the currency had found some respite against the US dollar, appreciating 0.54% in the inter-bank market, settling at 280.77.

Inflows from China landing in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) account lent some support to critical levels of foreign exchange.

However, concerns over an incessant delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme continued to rattle sentiment.

Former Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that in order to avoid International Monetary Fund (IMF) programs, Pakistan must ensure at least 15% tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and 15% exports to GDP.

Internationally, the US dollar fell sharply on Monday as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB), with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will take a less aggressive monetary path.

The US government announced several measures early on Monday, and said all SVB customers will have access to their deposits starting on Monday. Officials also said depositors of New York’s Signature Bank, which was closed Sunday by the New York state financial regulator, would also be made whole at no loss to the taxpayer.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, fell 0.528% at 103.69, its lowest in nearly a month after Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects the Fed to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked up in Monday Asian late-morning trade, reversing a weak start as a recovery in Chinese demand and a weaker dollar provided support to a market rattled by the prospect possible further US interest rate increases.

