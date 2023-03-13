AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Sanofi hones in on type 1 diabetes in $2.9bn Provention Bio deal

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2023 02:11pm
Follow us

France’s Sanofi has agreed to acquire Provention Bio for $2.9 billion to bolster its work on type 1 diabetes therapy and to strengthen its drug pipeline following development setbacks.

The deal would give the French drugmaker full ownership of the approved Tzield injection to delay progression of type 1 diabetes, which usually appears during childhood or adolescence, affecting about 65,000 people every year, it said in a statement.

While growth in asthma and eczema drug Dupix is boosting Sanofi’s sales, investors have criticised its drug development pipeline as weak.

Shares have yet to recover from a plunge in August following disappointing trial results of a once-promising breast cancer drug candidate.

Sanofi, maker of long acting insulin products Toujeo and Lantus for type 2 diabetes, in 2019 quit further type 2 diabetes drug development.

US-based biotech firm Provention Bio won approval in the United States last year for Tzield, making it the first drug indicated to delay the onset of the third and final stage of diabetes in adults and children aged 8 years and older at stage 2.

The transaction builds on an existing co-promotion deal between Sanofi and Provention Bio to provide Tzield to patients in need, the French company said in a statement.

“Given our existing partnership and complementary work in the diabetes and immunology spaces, we foresee a seamless integration and execution,” said Sanofi’s Executive Vice President General Medicines Olivier Charmeil.

The deal also adds certain early drug development assets in immune-mediated diseases, Sanofi added.

It expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter of 2023.

france Sanofi

Comments

1000 characters

Sanofi hones in on type 1 diabetes in $2.9bn Provention Bio deal

Intra-day update: Rupee marginally down against US dollar

Siemens Pakistan says it intends to sell energy portfolio

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran

HSBC buys failed US bank SVB’s UK arm for £1

Govt looks to achieve zero 'Unaccounted for Gas' losses by end of tenure: Musadik Malik

Lahore High Court seeks Toshakhana records from 1947 onward

Fawad Chaudhry demands disclosure of Toshakhana gifts received by generals, judges

Can Pakistan’s electric buses reduce urban air pollution woes?

Pakistan rest Babar Azam, hand captaincy to Shadab Khan for Afghanistan T20 series

China’s Xi stresses security, calls its military ‘Great Wall of Steel’

Read more stories