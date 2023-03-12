This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial “The gloves are off” carried by the newspaper yesterday. First things first, the newspaper deserves commendation for presenting a highly informed perspective on the current situation that has been getting uglier by the day.

It increasingly appears that the entire system is being manipulated with clever disinformation.

The newspaper has concluded its argument by saying, among other things, that “After all, when there is so much disinformation swirling around, it is very important for facts to come to the surface also.

And that will require a thorough investigation by the most capable institutions. At the risk of repetition, it cannot be stressed enough that the government, along with the military and legal fraternity, must take this bull by the horns and come clean about the allegations that are all the rage.”

In my view, however, the incumbent government is no longer part of solution to any problem; it’s in fact part of problem.

The display of stubbornness or arrogance by it has only complicated matters and added to uncertainty in the country.

Unfortunately, however, little does the government realize that the writing is on the wall for it. If it does nothing about it, it shall only have itself to blame.

It must stop portraying itself as an innocent victim instead of taking responsibility.

I wish to conclude my argument by saying that there is a great deal of misinformation, and disinformation, about exactly what the situation means.

Hamidullah Wasti (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023