AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PPL clinches Corporate Philanthropy Award

Press Release Published 11 Mar, 2023 03:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has once again been adjudged as one of the largest corporate givers by volume of donations for 2020-21 and 2021-22 by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP).

This is the 18th consecutive year since 2004 that the company has maintained this philanthropic tradition.

General Manager Shared Services PPL Syed Mahmood ul Hassan received the award from Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed at a distinguished ceremony organized by PCP at local hotel attended by business leaders, civil society officials, bilateral donors and media.

PPL continues to uphold its seven-decades old legacy of sharing the benefits of development with deserving communities.

The company’s CSR programme reaches deserving communities, from remote operational areas to urban centres across the country, to improve their quality of life. PPL’s CSR budget during 2020-21 crossed two billion rupee mark which is a record.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy Syed Mahmood ul Hassan

Comments

1000 characters

PPL clinches Corporate Philanthropy Award

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Mar-Oct and Jun-Jul 23: Nepra approves recovery of FCA for Discos

Motion filed with Nepra: All set for Rs3.23/unit additional surcharge on electricity

Embittered IK steps up criticism of govt

FBR directs 96 big retailers to integrate with POS system

PKR depreciation: Hajj to cost more this year: minister

‘Taxpayers’ Satisfaction Survey (2023)’ 53pc of businesspeople file tax returns without any help

‘BrahMos’ fired into Pakistan a year ago: Govt renews call for joint probe

Read more stories