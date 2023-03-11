PPL clinches Corporate Philanthropy Award

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has once again been adjudged as one of the largest corporate givers by volume of donations for 2020-21 and 2021-22 by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP).

This is the 18th consecutive year since 2004 that the company has maintained this philanthropic tradition.

General Manager Shared Services PPL Syed Mahmood ul Hassan received the award from Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Akif Saeed at a distinguished ceremony organized by PCP at local hotel attended by business leaders, civil society officials, bilateral donors and media.

PPL continues to uphold its seven-decades old legacy of sharing the benefits of development with deserving communities.

The company’s CSR programme reaches deserving communities, from remote operational areas to urban centres across the country, to improve their quality of life. PPL’s CSR budget during 2020-21 crossed two billion rupee mark which is a record.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023