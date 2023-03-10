PSL 2023 day 25: Rossouw's fastest PSL ton helps Multan chase 243 against Peshawar

Rilee Rossouw's record-breaking hundred helped Multan Sultan chase down the second-highest total in T20s against Peshawar Zalmi in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8).

Rossouw's 51-ball 121 was instrumental in Multan's successful chase of 243 runs in 19.1 overs. With his magical innings, Rossouw broke his own record of the fastest PSL hundred in 41 balls. His 43-ball century last year now ranks second on the list.

Peshawar were once again spot on with the bat, posting another 240+ total. It was their bowlers who could not figure out a way to defend 240+ total - for the second consecutive time. Babar Azam and Saim Ayub laid the foundation for another big score with a solid 134-run opening stand. Babar scored 39-ball 73 and Saim made 33-ball 58 at the top, while Mohammad Haris (35 off 11) and Tom-Kohler Kadmor (37 off 18), took the total 242/6.

Pursuing a gigantic total of 243, Multan had no choice but to get going from the word go - and so they did, which didn't turn out as planned. Openers Mohammad Rizwan (7), and Shan Masood (5) returned to the pavilion in the powerplay. However, Rilee Rossouw and Keiron Pollard kept them going with their relentless power-hitting. The two added 99 runs in just 43 balls for the third wicket to bring Multan back in the game. Pollard departed for 52, but Khushdil (18), and Anwar Ali (24 not-out from 8 balls), kept Rossouw company. When the South African power-house got caught at long-on for his individual score of 121, Multan required only 16 runs 9 balls. Th job, however, was finished by Anwar Ali and Usama Mir with four wickets and five balls to spare.

Playoff Scenarios

Multan's big win over Peshawar tonight has put them in third place. If they beat Quetta on Saturday, they will replace Islamabad United in the second spot and book a seat for Qualifiers. However, if they lose against Quetta, and Peshawar loses against Islamabad United on Sunday, Quetta could steal the fourth and final playoff spot instead of Zalmi based on the net run rate.

PSL 8 Points Table

Multan Sultans jumped to third place with five wins and 10 points. Lahore Qalandars sit comfortably at the top with 14 points, while Islamabad are second with 12 points. Peshawar Zalmi are in the fourth spot with four wins and 8 points. Quetta Gladiators are still in fifth place despite an epic win over Peshawar on Wednesday. Karachi Kings, with only two wins in 9 games are officially out of the final-four race.

Next Fixtures

In a must-win game, Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans on Saturday. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, at 7 pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars