Mar 09, 2023
PSL 2023 day 24: Fakhar, Rashid script Lahore's crushing win over Islamabad

  • Islamabad's 119-run defeat is the highest-ever in PSL history
Syed Ahmed Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 11:16pm
Fakhar Zaman's brilliant century and Rashid Khan's four-fer helped Lahore Qalandars crush Islamabad United by 119 runs in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) on Thursday.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars amassed a total of 226/5 in their 20 overs, and then skittled out Islamabad for just 107 runs - handing them the highest-ever defeat in PSL history.

Fakhar Zaman's 115 runs off 57 balls was the key highlight of Lahore's innings. He was supported by Kamran Ghulam and Sam Billings, who scored 41 and 32, respectively.

Islamabad, who were without Azam Khan due to an injury, started off well but lost the plot later on. They were 50/2 after the powerplay at the cost of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (15) and Collin Munro (11) before being bundled out for 107 in the 15.1 overs. Alex Hales and Hasan Ali were their highest scorers, making 18 runs each.

PSL 2023 day 23: Roy runs rampant to win epic for Quetta Gladiators

PSL 8 Points Table

Lahore Qalandars' another emphatic win has widened the gap between them and the second-placed Islamabad United. They are up and above with 14 points, while Islamabad are second with 12 points. Multan, with four wins from eight matches, are placed third. Peshawar Zalmi are in the fourth spot with four wins and 8 points. Quetta Gladiators jumped one place to the fifth after an epic win over Peshawar on Wednesday. Karachi Kings, with only two wins in nine games, are sixth in the points table.

Next Fixtures

Peshawar Zalmi will face Multan Sultans in an all-important game on Friday. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, at 7pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

