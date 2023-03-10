AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.5%)
Mar 10, 2023
US behind ‘anti-Russia’ sentiment in Georgia: Kremlin

AFP Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:40pm
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of stoking anti-Russian sentiment among thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Georgia this week.

Russia and United States remain in contact over New START nuclear deal

“We see where the president of Georgia is addressing her people from. She is not making an address from Georgia, she is making an address from America,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, accusing “someone’s visible hand” of stoking “anti-Russian” sentiment.

