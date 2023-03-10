US behind ‘anti-Russia’ sentiment in Georgia: Kremlin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of stoking anti-Russian sentiment among thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Georgia this week.

“We see where the president of Georgia is addressing her people from. She is not making an address from Georgia, she is making an address from America,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, accusing “someone’s visible hand” of stoking “anti-Russian” sentiment.