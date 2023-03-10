AVN 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.5%)
BAFL 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.76%)
BOP 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.59%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.37%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
EPCL 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.11%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.09%)
FFL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (11.48%)
FLYNG 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-7.7%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
KAPCO 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 80.13 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.92%)
OGDC 86.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.82%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.82%)
PPL 68.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.12%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.81%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.22%)
TRG 113.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.92%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,783 Increased By 197.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,545 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia and United States remain in contact over New START nuclear deal

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2023 02:31pm
Follow us

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Friday said Russia and the United States remained in contact over the New START nuclear arms treaty despite Moscow having suspended its participation in the deal, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Ryabkov said he had no expectations for significant progress from contact between Moscow and Washington.

The 2010 agreement limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads each side can deploy.

Russia won’t be first to test nuclear device, says deputy foreign minister

President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Moscow was suspending it, accusing the United States of trying to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia in Ukraine.

United States Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine war Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov New START nuclear arms

Comments

1000 characters

Russia and United States remain in contact over New START nuclear deal

Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Remittances clock in at $2bn in February, down 9.5% on a yearly basis

Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

Punjab CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists linked to TTP, Al-Qaeda

China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president

Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defence ties

UK economy rebounds after swerving recession

PPIB urges SBP to resolve CPHGC’s forex issues

Economic support by Gulf countries: Pakistan hopes for positive outcome: FO

IMF review has taken longer than it should have

Read more stories