President’s wife inaugurates painting exhibition

ISLAMABAD: The First Lady Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi, inaugurated a three-day painting exhibition “Art from the heart: A reflection on women through art” by former ambassador Naela Chohan here on Tuesday at the at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

A variety of different artwork, which was put on display on the eve of International Women’s Day, depicted the struggles of women, and also by the victims of terrorism, have been put on display which will be open for public from today (Wednesday) till Thursday at the PNCA.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Samina Alvi emphasized the need for guaranteeing equal rights to women, particularly their access to education and health as critical for the development of society.

She underscored the need for empowering women by providing them equal opportunities with a view to utilize their untapped potential. She further stated raising awareness about the health issues of women, such as breast cancer and mental illness is important for a healthy society.

She pointed out that breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women, adding that Pakistan’s 24 percent population suffered mild to moderate psychiatric issues with majority of it comprising women.

She said that the President House has initiated the task of improving access to mental health facilities in Pakistan through a collaborative effort towards the prevention of mental health disorders across the country.

She added that with the help of various stakeholders, a mental health helpline and Artificial Intelligence-based Chatbots are being launched to provide counselling.

She said that art could prove as an effective tool of soft diplomacy and lauded the paintings by Naela Chohan, which highlighted the women issues.

Speaking on the occasion, former Ambassador Naela Chohan said that her paintings have a strong visual voice to create awareness about social and women issues.

In recognition of her strong advocacy for women’s rights, she said, UNESCO held a solo exhibition of her paintings, which is kept on permanent display at its headquarters in Paris since 2002.

Talking to Business Recorder, she said that the main theme of her artwork is to highlight the untapped potential of women of the country.

She said that Islam gives equal rights to work to men and women, adding that Pakistani women have proven their potential in every field from Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to others who are presenting the soft and bright image of Pakistan abroad through their capabilities.

She further stated that various pieces of her artwork are also put for auction and the proceeds will go for charity to cure the breast cancer.

She said that various modes in her paintings including mixed media and oil on canvas, paper collage, and batik on silk.

Through the paintings, she added that she had made an effort to highlight the plight of the women victims of terrorism who need out emotional and other support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023