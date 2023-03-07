PSL 2023 day 22: Islamabad, Peshawar register wins in Rawalpindi

Faheem Ashraf's heroics helped Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultans by two wickets in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8) on Tuesday.

Thanks to Faheem's 26-ball 51, Islamabad chased down the 206 runs target on the last ball of the match with two wickets to spare. The match was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Multan Sultans posted a total of 205/5 in the given 20 overs thanks to Tim David and Shan Masood’s power hitting. Masood reinvented his form and scored a 50-ball 75 at the top, while David, who was playing his first game of the season, smashed a 27-ball 60 to power Multan to their highest PSL score this season. The way David batted, 220-230 looked like a possibility. However, Islamabad came back brilliantly in the death overs, giving away only 31 runs in the last four overs, and taking three wickets.

With 206 runs in sight, Islamabad started aggressively but lost both in-form openers Alex Hales (1), and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (25) in the powerplay. Azam Khan, who was the Man of the Match against Karachi Kings, also failed to deliver tonight. He scored just 3 off 9 balls. Collin Munro (40), and Shadab (44) put Islamabad's chase back on track but lost their wickets in the process.

Requiring 67 from the last five overs, the home side lost Asif Ali (8), Mubasir Khan (6), and Mohammad Wasim Jr. (16), but Faheem Ashraf stood firm. He kept scoring boundaries here and there and did not let the asking rate slip away. With 18 needed from the final over, Faheem scored three boundaries and a six to help Islamabad hunt down the highest total this season.

First Match

In the first match of the day, Saim Ayub-inspired Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 35 runs.

Saim Ayub's 36-ball 68 and Babar Azam's 50 off 41 balls set the base for a massive total. Tom Kohler-Kadmore, 33, and Haseebullah Khan, 12, pushed the run rate further up. Peshawar lost the plot in the last overs, losing five wickets in the span of seven balls, and got bundled out for 207 in the 20th over.

In pursuit of a massive target, Lahore lost the first four wickets for just 21 runs in the powerplay. Shaheen Afridi, who promoted himself up the order paired with Hussain Talat to put up a 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Besides, Shaheen (52), and Talat (68), only Sikandar Raza could touch the 20-run mark as the entire Qalandars batting line was booked for 172 runs in the 19.4 overs.

Saim Ayub was picked Player of the Match.

PSL 8 Points Table

There is no big shuffle in the points table. The win helped Islamabad United cement their second spot with 12 points. They have six wins from eight games. Lahore Qalandars are still at the top with as many points, but a better run rate. Multan, with four wins from eight matches, have slipped one place to the third. Peshawar Zalmi are placed fourth with five wins and 10 points. Karachi Kings, with only two wins in nine games, are fifth in the points table. Quetta Gladiators are still reeling at the bottom of the table with two wins (4 points) in eight games.

Next Fixtures

In a solitary game on Wednesday, Peshawar Zalmi will face Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars