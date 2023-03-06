AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 2023 day 21: Guptill shines as Quetta Gladiators overcome Karachi Kings scare

Syed Ahmed Published March 6, 2023
Follow us

Martin Guptill's unbeaten 86 runs innings helps Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by four wickets in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8). The match was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta chased down the 165-run target in 19.5 overs to register their second win in the tournament.

After being put into bat, Karachi Kings posted a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs thanks to Adam Rosington and Imad Waseem's responsible batting. Adam scored his personal best 69 at the top to keep Karachi floated despite consecutive wickets. Later, Imad, 30, and Aamer Yamin's 11-ball 23 helped them post a fighting total of 164/5.

In response, Quetta had another stuttering start, losing the first five wickets for 63 in 9.5 overs. However, a 95-run stand between Martin Guptill (86*) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (29) brought Quetta close to their second win in the tournament off eight games.

With 8 runs needed off the final over, Sarfaraz took a single on the first ball but got run out on the second. With 7 required from four balls, Dwaine Pretorius, who was making his PSL debut, walked in and scored 10 runs in the next three balls to take Quetta over the line.

PSL 2023 day 20: Islamabad secure playoff spot with comfortable win over Quetta

Points Table Update

Quetta Gladiators received two more points with this win. However, they will remain at the bottom with four points. Lahore Qalandars are still at the top with six wins from seven games and 12 points and have qualified for playoff stage. Multan, with four wins from seven matches, have slipped one place to the third. Islamabad have amassed 10 points - enough to guarantee their place in the playoff. They have five wins from seven games and are placed second in the points table. Peshawar Zalmi are placed fourth with eight points. Karachi, with only two wins in nine games, are fifth in the points table.

Next Fixtures

Fans will enjoy a doubleheader on Tuesday. In the first game, Peshawar Zalmi will face table toppers Lahore Qalandars. The match will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm. In the second match, Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 7pm.

Past PSL Winners

PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators PSL updates PSL 8

Comments

1000 characters

PSL 2023 day 21: Guptill shines as Quetta Gladiators overcome Karachi Kings scare

KSE-100 retreats to end marginally positive after early-morning gains

PTI challenges ban on Imran Khan's speeches in LHC

Rupee maintains positive momentum, settles at 277.92

Governor KP invites ECP for consultation on election date

Imran Khan, 150 PTI workers booked for threatening police

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Pakistan has to give assurances on financing BOP deficit: IMF

Saudi deposits $5bn in quake-hit Turkiye’s central bank

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Toshakhana case: court dismisses Imran's plea seeking suspension of arrest warrant

Read more stories