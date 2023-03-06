PSL 2023 day 21: Guptill shines as Quetta Gladiators overcome Karachi Kings scare

Martin Guptill's unbeaten 86 runs innings helps Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by four wickets in the 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League season eight (PSL 8). The match was played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta chased down the 165-run target in 19.5 overs to register their second win in the tournament.

After being put into bat, Karachi Kings posted a total of 164/5 in their 20 overs thanks to Adam Rosington and Imad Waseem's responsible batting. Adam scored his personal best 69 at the top to keep Karachi floated despite consecutive wickets. Later, Imad, 30, and Aamer Yamin's 11-ball 23 helped them post a fighting total of 164/5.

In response, Quetta had another stuttering start, losing the first five wickets for 63 in 9.5 overs. However, a 95-run stand between Martin Guptill (86*) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (29) brought Quetta close to their second win in the tournament off eight games.

With 8 runs needed off the final over, Sarfaraz took a single on the first ball but got run out on the second. With 7 required from four balls, Dwaine Pretorius, who was making his PSL debut, walked in and scored 10 runs in the next three balls to take Quetta over the line.

Points Table Update

Quetta Gladiators received two more points with this win. However, they will remain at the bottom with four points. Lahore Qalandars are still at the top with six wins from seven games and 12 points and have qualified for playoff stage. Multan, with four wins from seven matches, have slipped one place to the third. Islamabad have amassed 10 points - enough to guarantee their place in the playoff. They have five wins from seven games and are placed second in the points table. Peshawar Zalmi are placed fourth with eight points. Karachi, with only two wins in nine games, are fifth in the points table.

Next Fixtures

Fans will enjoy a doubleheader on Tuesday. In the first game, Peshawar Zalmi will face table toppers Lahore Qalandars. The match will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm. In the second match, Islamabad United will face Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 7pm.

