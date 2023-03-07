AVN 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
BAFL 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.89%)
BOP 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
DGKC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.41%)
EPCL 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.03%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.74%)
GGL 10.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 72.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-10.8%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.89%)
NETSOL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
OGDC 85.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.14%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.86%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.11%)
PRL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
TPLP 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,106 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,587 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.05%)
KSE100 41,410 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,529 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.3%)
Tokyo stocks end higher

AFP Published March 7, 2023
TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher Tuesday as investors look ahead to remarks by Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell to US lawmakers later in the day, hoping for clues about the bank’s plans for monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.25 percent, or 71.38 points, to 28,309.16, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.42 percent, or 8.49 points, to 2,044.98.

The dollar bought 135.94 yen, against 135.95 yen Monday in New York. US stocks ended “disoriented”, giving investors few clues to go by, IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 percent to 33,431.64, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index ticked up 0.1 percent to 4,048.43.

But the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 11,675.73.

The movements come as Powell prepares for two days of testimony before Congress, on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he will be pressed about the central bank’s efforts to counter inflation.

“This month’s (policy board meeting) now has a material risk of a 50-basis-point hike priced in, and any persistence in inflation and labour market tightness could turn the Fed even more hawkish,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

In Tokyo, while rapid stock rallies in the past two days had investors worrying about a short-team “overheat” and selling to a degree, they remained “inclined to be bullish”, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

SoftBank Group added 0.33 percent to 5,727 yen, Sony Group firmed 1.26 percent to 11,990 yen and Toyota gained 0.47 percent to 1,914.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.06 percent to 28,960 yen.

