AVN 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.95%)
BAFL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
BOP 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
DGKC 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.68%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
FFL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.65%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.46%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HUBC 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.48%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-10.94%)
KEL 2.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
MLCF 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.97%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.12%)
OGDC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.38%)
PIBTL 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.59%)
PRL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.94%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.04%)
TPLP 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 113.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
UNITY 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,116 Increased By 7.9 (0.19%)
BR30 14,663 Increased By 69.2 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,498 Increased By 63.4 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,565 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $15.38-1/2

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 10:34am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may retest a resistance at $15.38-1/2 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $15.41-3/4 to $15.47 range.

The rise observes closely a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $14.89-1/2. After surging far above the 161.8% level of $15.25, the contract has a better chance of rising into $15.41-3/4 to $15.47 range.

The correction triggered by the resistance seems to be ending around $15.25. The rise may resume towards the target zone.

CBOT soybeans may drop into $15.06-1/4 to $15.11-1/2 range

A break below $15.25 could open the way towards $15.14-1/2 to $15.19-3/4 range. On the daily chart, the successive gain over the past few days is so strong that it could be hardly classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline. Most likely, the uptrend has resumed.

To maintain the trend, the contract has to stay above $15.09-1/2, as a break below which could signal the extension of the downtrend from $15.49-3/4.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $15.38-1/2

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Toshakhana case: court resumes hearing

SOEs: MoF prepares draft policy

Pak-US counterterrorism talks kicked off

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Rs12bn will be given for 7th Census: ECC approves Hajj Policy 2023 with $90m forex cover

Arrangements aimed at restoring ‘FASTER’ finalised

Cargo processing: FBR enforces Pak-Uzbek transit trade agreement

FBR’s SRO notifies Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules, 2023

Tentative date 10th: PM likely to inaugurate two Thar-coal projects

Read more stories