PML-N determined to empower the youth, says Maryam

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Monday said that the youth are the country’s future and the PML-N is determined to empower them in real sense.

She said this while chairing a meeting of the PML-N Youth Wing Punjab chapter held here at the PML-N Secretariat. Recommendations to improve the performance of the youth wing on social media as well as active presence on multiple social media platforms were given a final shape during the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed Youth Wing organizational structure and activities in detail besides taking decisions to strengthen the youth wing. The meeting was attended by divisional, district presidents, general secretaries and other office bearers who were assigned duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam termed the youth real strength of the PML-N and said that their participation in organizational matters would be ensured. “Negative thinking was deliberately promoted among the youth during the previous four years rule of the PTI,” she said, adding: “The youth were future of the nation and are required to bring them in decision making process”.

She said the PML-N has become a youth representative party in true sense as the party had credit of initiating various schemes aimed at providing better job and business opportunities to the youth. Shehbaz Sharif had introduced education friendly Punjab Education Endowment Fund Project, whereas, interest free loan scheme was also a project of the PML-N, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that under the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), all out assistance was being offered to the youth to start their own business. The youth were attracted towards latest technology by providing them laptops, while local and international scholarships were also provided to shining and deserving students, she added.

Moreover, Maryam in an interview said that she has evidence against Lt Gen Faiz Hamid (retd), but not against former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd). “He (Imran) is still being facilitated by the traces of the previous establishment, as their interests are interlinked,” she said.

