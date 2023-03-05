AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Major’ fire at Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh under control

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2023 07:50pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

DHAKA: A “major” fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Sunday, destroying several homes, is now under control, police officials told Reuters, adding that there were no casualties.

The blaze hit Camp 11 in Cox’s Bazar, a border district where more than a million Rohingya refugees live, with most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, Rafiqul Islam, additional police superintendent at Cox’s Bazar told Reuters.

“We currently don’t have an estimate for damages but there are no reports of casualties,” Islam said, adding that the blaze was under control and senior officials from the fire, police and refugee relief departments were present at the site.

Oxygen plant blast kills five in Bangladesh

Faruque Ahmed, a local police official, said the cause of the fire was not clear.

The refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in southeastern Bangladesh are prone to such blazes. Similar fires occurred in Jan 2022 and March 2021.

While the fire in 2022 only damaged homes, the massive blaze in 2021 killed at least 15 refugees and destroyed over 10,000 homes.

Bangladesh Cox's Bazar refugee camp

Comments

1000 characters

‘Major’ fire at Cox’s Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh under control

Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on LDCs

Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal

Stop human traffickers, Pope Francis says after Italy’s migrant shipwreck

Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan

China increases military spending in face of ‘escalating’ threats

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

China sets economic growth target of 'around 5%' for 2023

Jul-Feb: FBR collection shows Rs240bn shortfall

Read more stories