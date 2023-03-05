Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad (retired) as chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“In terms of Section 6 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (XVIII of 1999), as amended from time to time, consultation between the Leader of the House being the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been made and there is a consensus on the name of Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad (Retd), for his appointment by the Federal Government as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” said the notification released by Prime Minister’s Office read.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the post of the NAB chairman fell vacant on February 15 after Aftab Sultan tendered his resignation, which was then accepted by the prime minister on February 23.

