Zahir Shah appointed as acting NAB chairman

Zahir Shah has been appointed as the acting chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Aaj News reported on Saturday.

Shah was appointed as the deputy chairman of NAB in 2021. As per a notification from anti-graft body, Shah will continue as chief of NAB until the next chairman is appointed.

“In pursuance of the proviso[n] to Section 6(b)(v) of amended NAO 1999, Mr Zahir Shah, shall act as Chairman, National Accountability Bureau, with effect from 22-02-2023 and till the appointment of new chairman, under the ordinance,” said the notification.

NAB chairman Aftab Sultan steps down

On February 22, Aftab Sultan resigned as NAB's chairman after seven months.

The former director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) said that he was not ready to file references on the whims of some people or end cases to please them.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the resignation has been accepted and that PM Shehbaz Sharif commended Sultan on his services.