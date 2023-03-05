Heatwaves predicted for Mar-May period

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a series of heat waves spells for the most parts of the country during March to May period because of the rising temperatures.

The growing mercury levels are also likely to scale up water stress for the agricultural and domestic needs over the period, it said in its weather forecast for Mar, April and May 2023.

“Seasonal mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heat wave episodes,” it said.

Citing the atmospheric conditions, it said that they are suggestive for the likelihood of the heat wave development during the season especially over the plain areas of the country.

The scorching weather is expected to make Rabi crops mature earlier than normal. The hot atmospheric conditions are also likely to increase water needs for the standing crops of Kharif season, it added.

Increasing temperature with a dry condition will; however, help begin the pollen season earlier than usual in major cities for example Islamabad and Lahore, it said.

Nearly normal rainfall is likely in the most parts of the country. Northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal precipitation over the period, it forecast.

“The long lasting La-Niña condition has finally made transition to a neutral state and is expected to remain neutral throughout the season March, April and May 2023. Meanwhile the IOD is also expected to remain in neutral phase,” the Met Office said.

