AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Heatwaves predicted for Mar-May period

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a series of heat waves spells for the most parts of the country during March to May period because of the rising temperatures.

The growing mercury levels are also likely to scale up water stress for the agricultural and domestic needs over the period, it said in its weather forecast for Mar, April and May 2023.

“Seasonal mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heat wave episodes,” it said.

Citing the atmospheric conditions, it said that they are suggestive for the likelihood of the heat wave development during the season especially over the plain areas of the country.

The scorching weather is expected to make Rabi crops mature earlier than normal. The hot atmospheric conditions are also likely to increase water needs for the standing crops of Kharif season, it added.

Increasing temperature with a dry condition will; however, help begin the pollen season earlier than usual in major cities for example Islamabad and Lahore, it said.

Nearly normal rainfall is likely in the most parts of the country. Northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal precipitation over the period, it forecast.

“The long lasting La-Niña condition has finally made transition to a neutral state and is expected to remain neutral throughout the season March, April and May 2023. Meanwhile the IOD is also expected to remain in neutral phase,” the Met Office said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

weather met office Karachi weather heatwaves

Comments

1000 characters

Heatwaves predicted for Mar-May period

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories