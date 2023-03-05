AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ambassador of Turkiye calls on finance minister

APP Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci Saturday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed future potential areas for strengthening relations especially on business and investment between both the countries.

SAPM for Finance Tariq Bajwa, Special Secretary Finance, Nurettin Demir, Turkush Commercial Councellor, Ali Battal Country Manager Turkish Airline, Farhan Akram CFO Dawlance and senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The finance Minister expressed sympathies on human and material losses in the deadly earthquake in Turkiye. He said that government and people of Pakistan are saddened at the loss of precious lives and properties in the devastating earthquake and stand with the people of Turkiye in its difficult time. He further said that Government of Pakistan is ready to further extend relief support to Turkiye.

The minister highlighted the future potential areas for strengthening relations especially on business and investment front and extended maximum facilitation to the Turkish investors.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye expressed gratitude for providing immediate relief support and necessary to Turkish brethren in its difficult time. The Turkish Ambassador shared that the Republic of Turkiye has strong bilateral ties with Pakistan and apprised the finance minister of certain issues related to Turkish companies operating in Pakistan.

The two sides further exchanged views on the long-standing religious, cultural, political, economic and social ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. The economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries was also discussed in the meeting.

Dr. Mehmet Pacaci, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye thanked the Finance Minister for support and cooperation.

Ishaq Dar FBR government of pakistan Finance minister Ishaq Dar Dr Mehmet Pacaci Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Ambassador of Turkiye calls on finance minister

PSDP 2023-24: Finance Div seeks Rs2.958bn allocation

Imran says ‘ready to forgive all for sake of country’

WB willing to fund fan replacement plan

Nepra accuses NTDC of failing to evacuate cheap Thar electricity

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

PML-N to steer the country out of ‘crises’, says Maryam

Punjab approves wheat purchase policy

Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad (retd) is now new NAB chairman

PTA data for January: 0.87m cell phones produced locally as compared to 0.07m imported ones

LDCs’ conference: PM leaving for Doha today

Read more stories