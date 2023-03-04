AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Mar 04, 2023
‘One more conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate Imran’, alleges Babar Awan

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Mar, 2023 07:17am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan said on Friday that there are chances of one more attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming his party had received reports about preparations to assassinate the PTI chief.

Speaking at a presser, he said that ex-governor Punjab Salman Taseer and Liaquat Bagh (Benazir Bhutto) formula is being pondered upon to assassinate Imran Khan.

“Another conspiracy is being hatched to assassinate Imran Khan through snipers or a suicide bomber at Islamabad Judicial Complex,” he warned.

He alleged that a foreign agency is involved in planning to assassinate Imran Khan during his appearance in Islamabad courts.

“If Imran Khan could be asked to guarantee for Nawaz Sharif’s life who will now guarantee for Imran Khan’s life,” he said, adding, “Imran Khan’s personal security team is being targeted now because the people who want to assassinate him want to isolate him.”

He regretted that the government maintains two stances on Imran Khan’s life attempt – “one was: no life attempt was made on Khan and the second he was attacked by a religious fanatic.”

“Once again, Imran Khan’s life is in danger and we have strong evidence to support it. New assassination attempts are being planned against Khan,” he added.

Demanding answers from the government regarding the security risks and threats facing the PTI chief, Awan underlined that more than 100 cases had been registered against Khan in Islamabad alone.

“Why these cases are being filed in Islamabad? For the first time, CCTV cameras were shut before Imran Khan’s arrival at Islamabad Judicial Complex and security was completely removed from the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). Who called the security personnel off the judicial complex?” he questioned.

“The lawyers of Islamabad deem the Kachehri (Judicial Complex) as a death trap.”

He said that the PTI chief should be dealt with by the rule of law but he should also be allowed to appear virtually before the court, adding why cannot Imran Khan be allowed to appear virtually before the court when his attacker can be allowed to do so.

“In order to deprive Imran Khan of his personal security, lawsuits are being filed against his personal security staff,” Awan said while mentioning that Ahmed Niazi, the PTI chief’s security in-charge was facing such cases.

Awan revealed they were informed that Khan would be called to Kachehri and killed there. “The PTI chairman is being stressed to come out and appear before the court,” he said.

“There are two kinds of cases against the PTI chief. The cases of atrocities that took place in May are also being registered against us [the PTI],” he lamented.

He said that around 120 party workers had been detained, adding there had been numerous killings in kachehris in the past.

Awan said the first investigation report (FIR) would definitely be filed for the Wazirabad incident and demanded that PM Shehbaz Sharif and his government give the PTI in writing that if anything happened to Khan, their government would be responsible for it.

