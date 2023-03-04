German minister arrives

AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
ISLAMABAD: Germany’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Tobias Lindner will arrive on a four-day official visit to Islamabad today. During his visit from March 4-7, 2023, he will meet with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and review bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, discussions will be held inter-alia on economic cooperation, climate change and regional matters of mutual interest. This will be his first visit to Pakistan.

This visit is taking place within days of the visit of the Foreign Minister and Minister of State to Germany for the Munich Security Dialogue.

